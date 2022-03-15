WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local lawmakers are reacting to the New York State one-house budgets that were passed on Monday night.

As of March 15, both the New York State Senate and the Assembly had submitted their yearly one-house budget proposals as a way to negotiate what they would like to see included. The budgets are similar as they increase spending for health care, education and child care.

They differ when it comes to suspending the New York State gas tax because of the rise in gas prices.

Both one-house budgets passed Monday night, which means New York State’s budget is one step closer to being finalized come early April.

However, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk released a statement on March 15 regarding the budget and claimed that it “focuses on the wrong things.”

His full statement is included below: