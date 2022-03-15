WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local lawmakers are reacting to the New York State one-house budgets that were passed on Monday night.
As of March 15, both the New York State Senate and the Assembly had submitted their yearly one-house budget proposals as a way to negotiate what they would like to see included. The budgets are similar as they increase spending for health care, education and child care.
They differ when it comes to suspending the New York State gas tax because of the rise in gas prices.
Both one-house budgets passed Monday night, which means New York State’s budget is one step closer to being finalized come early April.
However, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk released a statement on March 15 regarding the budget and claimed that it “focuses on the wrong things.”
His full statement is included below:
I’m very encouraged that leadership in the Assembly included my proposal to repeal the fiber optic tax in the one-house budget proposal. New Yorkers, particularly those in rural areas like so many in the Front Yard of America, need access to affordable, high-speed broadband. Until this tax is eliminated, the cost will remain too high for it to be viable for companies to expand to meet our state’s needs. This is a step in the right direction.
Despite this, the Assembly Majority’s downstate-driven budget plan still focuses on the wrong things. Too much money is being spent on misguided priorities like phone calls for prisoners or giving handouts to illegal immigrants. On top of this, overall spending in their plan is simply too high.
New York needs a responsible spending plan that addresses the real, everyday needs we are facing. The price of gasoline and groceries are on the minds of everyone. And what does this budget proposal do to help ease the pain? Nothing. Instead, their budget caters yet again to special interests, at a cost that the hardworking men and women of our state simply cannot afford.Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk, R,C,I-Watertown