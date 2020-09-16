Assemblyman Walczyk to bike 116 miles for ‘Pedal to Victory’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Assemblyman Mark Walczyk begins his 116 mile bike journey across the North Country today.

The Assemblyman has successfully completed four ironman triathlons, however this trek will mark the furthest distance he has completed.

The 116-mile journey will begin at Westcott Beach State Park, travel along the St. Lawrence River, and end at Robert Moses State Park in Massena New York. According to Google Maps, the bike ride could last over 9 hours.

Assemblyman Walczyk, announced his trek mid-August in support of the 116th Assembly District of New York State. With the 2020 election around the corner, Walczyk used this as a campaigning opportunity titling the ride, “2020 Pedal to Victory,” to gain support for reelection.

Over the past month, Walczyk has been campaigning across the North Country, successfully earning support for every mile.

Walczyk also announced his partnership with “Runningboard Marketing” which will display sponsors and live facebook comments on the screen in front of the Assemblyman as he pedals.

Additionally, the Assemblyman has also posted several sponsors and endorsements from organizations, businesses and political outlets from the North Country and New York State.

The entire biking event will be streamed live on the Assemblyman Mark Walczyk Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

