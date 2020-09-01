Associated Colleges of St. Lawrence Valley issued statement on recent shootings throughout community

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley issued a joint statement regarding the recent shootings in the local community.

St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox and Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion Kimberly Flint-Hamilton joined presidents and chief diversity officers from the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley consortium to issue the following statement:

“The opening of the academic year is normally a happy and exciting time for everyone as we reunite and reconnect with friends, faculty members, and colleagues. Today, however, we write with sadness and frustration over yet more shootings of Black men in recent weeks: Jacob Blake, shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in front of his three small children; Trayford Pellerin, shot outside a convenience store in Lafayette, Louisiana; Julian Edward Roosevelt, shot during a routine traffic stop in Screven County, Georgia. Please know that each of the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley – St. Lawrence University, Clarkson University, SUNY Canton, and SUNY Potsdam – support the Black members of our community and are here for you.

We mourn the tragic murders of Pellerin and Roosevelt, and pray for Blake’s recovery. As a community, we know that we have much work to do to change the systems that result in the tragic assaults and murders of our brothers and sisters. We have begun to do this work, through community forums, programs, trainings and workshops, open dialogue with student leaders and organizations, and through Diversity & Inclusion Strategic Action Plans. We are committed to making a difference, together.

We look ahead to the fall semester intent on furthering our work – not just on our own individual campuses – but in collaboration between the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley and with our North Country communities. We have been in dialogue this summer with local officials and law enforcement leadership, and the semester ahead will feature additional forums with campus constituents. Several events are in the planning, including Black Solidarity Day and antiracism trainings. We are also already beginning discussions on spring programs, including the annual Associated Colleges’ Diversity Equity & Inclusion Conference and events centered on Racial Justice. All community members are invited to participate in this critical work throughout the year.

For now, please know that you are cherished by your university family members, and that we are here for you. If you need to talk with someone, resources for each campus can be found below.

With our sincere concern,

The Presidents and Chief Diversity Officers of the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley”