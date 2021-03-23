Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley names new executive director

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley, which includes four schools in the North Country, has named a new executive director.

Potsdam-local Dr. Peter Anderson was officially named the new Executive Director of the educational consortium on Monday. The Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley is composed of four members, including Clarkson University, SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and St. Lawrence University.

According to the consortium, Dr. Anderson has lead a teaching career as a classic professor. He received his Ph.D. in Greek and Latin Philosophy from the University of Cincinnati. He started his teaching career at Ohio University and finished his career at Grand Valley State University in 2020.

Dr. Anderson is currently a senior lecturer of classic at SUNY Potsdam and is the founder of Inner Citadel Consulting.

SUNY Potsdam President and Associated Colleges Chair Dr. Kristin D. Esterberg commented on Dr. Anderson’s new role.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Peter Anderson as the Director of the Associated Colleges,” shared Dr. Esterberg. “Dr. Anderson will lead us in a pivotal moment as we reimagine higher education in the North Country following a pandemic that has reshaped how we educate and assist students in reaching their life and career goals. Dr. Anderson’s knowledge and expertise will only help to enhance the strong collaborations among the four campuses. We are grateful to Ben Dixon for his service and know that he will do terrific things for St. Lawrence County.”

Dr. Peter Anderson is replacing Ben Dixon who is now the executive director for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.