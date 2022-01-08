JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County has received 5,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits that will be distributed to residents at no cost on Saturday.

According to Jefferson County NY Fire and Emergency Management, the tests will be distributed at several fire departments in Jefferson County. This will include the Clayton Fire Station, Dexter Village Fire Station, Adams Center Fire Station, Black River Fire Station, Philadelphia Fire Station, and West Carthage Fire Station.

Agencies will be handing out the tests at the departments from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on January 8. Each kit contains two at-home tests that should be taken on consecutive days by any resident who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Each location will be using a drive-thru distribution system, and will only allow one kit to be received per household. Individuals must provide proof that they are a resident of Jefferson County using a driver’s license or another proof of address to receive a kit.

The City of Watertown will be distributing tests next week and will post its distribution plan for the tests. Additionally, the Jefferson County Office of Aging plans to distribute tests to homebound residents through their Home Delivered Meals program. Jefferson County’s Public Health Services home health clients will be provided with tests during home visits.