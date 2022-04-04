CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 testing kits are available to local businesses.

St. Lawrence County has confirmed the availability of COVID-19 Antigen Rapid for local businesses through the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.

According to County officials, these tests are available to help decrease the spread of COVID-19, provide more safety and stability to the workforce and keep the county open for business.

Businesses in need of testing kits should call the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 315-386–4000 or email Ben@SLCChamber.org.

Additionally, COVID-19 safety practices and vaccination flyers and signage is available through the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department. Copies can be obtained by calling the Health Department at 315-386-2325.

PCR COVID-19 testing remains available through the St. Lawrence Health System, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and Clifton-Fine Hospital.

Testing is by appointment only which can be scheduled by calling the following hotlines: