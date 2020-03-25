At least 90 people tested for COVID-19 at Samaritan’s mobile test site

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As of March 24, the Samaritan Medical Center Drive-Up Testing Site tested 90 individuals for COVID-19 in the North Country.

The testing site offers appointments for anyone who has been screened by the Samaritan COVID-19 Resource Line and is showing symptoms for COVID-19.

Due to an influx of testing, it usually takes between five or six days before test results are returned and available.

To date, there are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County and one confirmed case in St. Lawrence County.

