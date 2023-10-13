CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing three businesses at its annual dinner, held on Wednesday, October 18 at the Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam.

The prestigious Business of the Year award, recognizing a business that has contributed to the growth of the St. Lawrence County economy and brings pride to the business community, is being awarded to Atlantic Testing Laboratories, a Canton-headquartered full-service engineering firm with eleven offices and hundreds of employees working across New York and the Eastern United States.

The Customer Service Excellence award will recognize Coakley’s Home and Hardware, as a chamber business that has provided extraordinary service in their delivery of products and services to their customers since 1902.

The Local Producer of the Year honors Adirondack Fragrance Farm of Parishville. This award is for a chamber producer that has developed their capacity for creating and selling a product that is handmade, locally sourced or value added, raising awareness and pride for local products.

The Chamber will also congratulate Brooke Rouse, out-going Director of Tourism and past Executive Director, on her contributions to the organization and its members.

The chamber celebrates another successful year as a member-driven business and economic development agency. The dinner will begin with live music, auctions, and cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, awards, and a live auction. Reservations are required by calling 315-386-4000 or registering online at www.SLCchamber.org.