AT&T boosts networks in St. Lawrence, Oswego counties

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — AT&T customers in the region may soon see faster networks.

AT&T Public Affairs confirmed that the company has completed a mobile broadband expansion project in St. Lawrence County. This expansion is said to enhance mobile internet access and connectivity for AT&T customers.

Specifically, the company has added a new cell site in Raymondville which will aim to boost coverage and capacity around the site and the Route 56 corridor between Norwood and Massena.

Additionally, AT&T has built a new cell site in the village of Mexico to enhance broadband coverage, capacity and service around the village.

This also benefits local FirstNet subscribers. FirstNet is the communication platform used by public safety agency subscribers in the area,

Both projects bring Band 14 spectrum to the area which is a high-quality spectrum designated by the government for FirstNet. In emergency situations, Band 14 can be cleared and locked specifically for FirstNet subscribers.

The site in Raymondville is the seventh new site AT&T has built in St. Lawrence County since 2020. These projects were officially completed in mid-November 2021.