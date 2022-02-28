(WWTI) — AT&T is offering free phone calls to Ukraine.

This was announced by the company last week, confirming that from February 26 through March 7, 2022, it will provide unlimited long-distance calling from the United States to Ukraine.

According to AT&T, this offer is available to all consumer and businesse AT&T Postpaid and Prepaid wireless customers, as well as consumer VoIP and landline customers.

Unlimited texts through AT&T to Ukraine will remain at the company’s standard rates with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans.

AT&T customers may still receive alerts during these dates regarding international calls, but credits and waived charges will be reflected on customer accounts.

ABC50 will continue to provide full coverage of the Ukraine crisis. More information will be made available as it is released.