WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Dr. Larry C. Schmiegel, the Superintendent of Watertown City School District, highlights the role of consistent daily attendance for student success starting in kindergarten through to grade 12.

With a commitment to academic achievement and holistic development, Schmiegel calls attention to the impact of regular attendance on students’ educational journey and their path toward graduation, recognizing that attendance is not just a matter of punctuality but a basis for academic excellence.

“Each school day is an opportunity for our students to engage with their peers, teachers, and the curriculum. Consistent attendance establishes a strong foundation for learning, fosters positive habits, and enhances social and emotional growth.” Dr. Larry C. Schmiegel, the Superintendent of Watertown City School District

Schmiegel notes that students who attend school consistently are more likely to perform well on assessments, complete assignments and develop a deeper understanding of the subjects. Consistent attendance paves the way for a student’s successful transition from grade to grade, eventually leading to a well-deserved high school graduation.

“Graduation represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. It is a testament to the consistent efforts put forth by students, teachers, and families. Regular attendance is a fundamental component of this journey, ensuring that students have the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in their future endeavors,” Dr. Larry C. Schmiegel, the Superintendent of Watertown City School District

The new superintendent gives his gratitude to the parents, guardians, educators and community members who come together to help students in their pursuit of education. He also asks families to prioritize attendance, as it impacts not only the present but also lays the groundwork for a future of success and fulfillment.

By instilling the value of attendance in students, they can be empowered to become lifelong learners, ready for success in this rapidly evolving world.