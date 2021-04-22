Attendees must show proof of vaccination at Watertown’s ‘Concert in the Park’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans are officially underway for Watertown’s annual “Concert in the Park” Independence Day celebration.

City of Watertown Officials have confirmed that the annual event that features fireworks and The Orchestra of Northern New York is being planned for its usual date on July 1, 2021.

“After an extremely challenging year, now more than ever, people need a little bit of enjoyment,” stated Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith. “We have the ability to make this event both safe and enjoyable for local residents, and I look forward to working with City Staff and volunteers in the coming months to make this year’s celebration the best yet.”

This confirmation is following a Watertown City Council meeting that took place on April 19, 2021. At the meeting, lawmakers approved the utilization of $40,00 out of $23 million in federal funds recently awarded to the City.

For this large event, Watertown Mayor Smith confirmed that the City will adhere to New York State guidelines for outdoor events. This will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Watertown City Council stated that additional details regarding the event will be released a future date.