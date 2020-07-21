Attorney General James stops Trump Administration from raising abortion coverage costs

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a new rule set to increase costs of abortion coverage nationally, New York Attorney General won a lawsuit that was filed to stop its implementation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on July 21 that a federal court eliminated this rule.

As stated by Attorney James, “This decision will allow millions of women across New York and the rest of the nation to retain control over their bodies.”

The notion would have required qualified health plans that participated in the state exchanges, to send two separate monthly bills for payments of a health insurance premium, and to collect separate monthly payments for abortion services from all consumers.

According to James, consumers could have lost health coverage if one health payment failed to be covered.

The rule from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would have potentially left millions of women without health plans if they failed to comply with a technical billing issue related to abortion coverage.

