Attorney General states the lifting of the Trusted Traveler ban is a “victory for travelers, workers and commerce”

An international traveler uses the SENTRI program at Newark Liberty International Airport. (photo courtesy CBP)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) –The Trump Administration announced on July 23 the end to the federal policy banning New Yorkers from enrolling in the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP).

In February, New York Attorney General James filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and United States Customs and Border Protection after the two agencies announced the end of the TTP.

Following the resolution of this battle in July, New Yorkers can again enroll or reenroll in the program.

“Restoring Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs to New Yorkers is a victory for travelers, workers, commerce, and our state’s economy, said James. “This policy was political retribution, plain and simple, which is why we filed our lawsuit to stop the president from targeting and punishing New Yorkers in the first place.”

Restored programs include Global Entry, SENTRI (Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection), NEXUS, and FAST (Free and Secure Trade).

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.