DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Florida was killed in a crash near Lake Bonaparte this week.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal ATV crash occurred on North Shore Road in the town of Diana on August 29.

The Sheriff’s Office said that 60-year-old Patrick Byrne of Melbourne, Florida was traveling on the road, but due to unsafe speed and wet pavement, he lost control. Byrne exited the road on his ATV and hit a dirt embankment.

The ATV then came back on the road and overturned onto the pavement, then exited the opposite side of the road.

Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed that Byrne was wearing a helmet, but was ejected from the ATV. He was transported to Carthage Area Hospital by Harrisville Ambulance and succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

New York State Police, Natural Bridge Ambulance and Carthage Ambulance assisted on the scene.