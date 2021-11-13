Audi strikes large boulder at Stewart’s Shops in Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Black River and Evans Mills Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in Black River on November 11.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officers responded to the Stewart’s Shops in Black River for a reported personal injury motor vehicle accident.

After investigating the incident, officers discovered that a 2007 Audi struck a large boulder when entering the parking lot. The driver of the Audi reported that a steering failure was the cause of the incident.

The driver was cited for operation out of class, and for operating an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle. The driver did not report any injuries at the scene. The Black River Fire Department, Black River Ambulance, and Acey’s Towing assisted Police Department at the scene.