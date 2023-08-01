(WWTI) – Today is Homemade Pie Day so let that delicious pie cool by the window before you eat it.

The earliest-known civilization to have had a pie dish is the ancient Egyptians — although different from today’s pie — it typically consisted of a crust made from wheat, oats, rye or barley and was filled with honey. The ancient Greeks and Romans also had similar pastries to the modern-day pie, with some notable differences. Romans often coated meat with a pastry made from flour, oil and water as a way of preserving the meat and was not eaten as a meal. A Roman cookbook entitled “Apicius,” from the first century was discovered to contain recipes like pie cases. Great Britain also used pie as a covering to preserve meat when fresh meat could not be obtained.

In fact, until the 15th century pies usually only contained meat or fish, after which fruits and custards were used as fillings. The very first cherry pie was said to be baked for Queen Elizabeth I during the 16th century. English settlers brought pies to America, soon becoming a trademark American dish and today it is heavily associated with traditional American life. Pie is such an American tradition that when soldiers were asked why they were going off to war during World War II, they replied:

“For mom and apple pie.”

Good Morning America has Derek Kaplan’s Guava Berry Pie recipe:

Ingredients:

1 good quality store-bought pie crust

448 grams (approx. 1 pound) of mixed berries

160 grams (approx. 5.6 oz) of guava paste or sauce

60 grams (approx. 2.1 oz) of sugar

66 grams (approx. 2.3 oz) of brown sugar

12 grams (approx. .4 oz) of butter

10 grams (approx. .35 oz) of lemon juice

3 grams (approx. 0.1 oz) vanilla

35 grams (approx. 1.2 oz) of cornstarch

35 grams (approx. 1.2 oz) of water

Directions:

In a pot on medium heat, add berries, butter and sugar. Allow the berry mixture and sugar to break down and become liquid-like but make sure not to pulverize the berries. Add guava and lemon juice and continue to mix. Add the cornstarch and water together in a separate bowl and mix until the cornstarch is dissolved. Make sure your berry mixture is hot and then add your vanilla, followed by your cornstarch and water. Stir until the mix thickens and removed from heat. Bake pie crust for 10 to 12 mins at 350 F. Tip: Use pie weights if you have or use another aluminum pie pan on top to make sure the crust holds its shape. Remove the pie crust from the oven once it’s baked but hasn’t turned golden brown. Add pie filling and topping crust. Tip: Topping is totally up to you. You can make a lattice top, double crust or homemade streusel, which consists of flour butter and brown sugar. Tip: Derek prefers to use an all-butter crust but using a high-quality store-bought crust is totally fine. It should provide a nice flaky pie crust. Bake pie at 350 F for another 40-45 minutes or until the top crust/lattice/streusel is nice and golden brown. Allow the pie to cool before cutting. Pie can be served with fresh whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Keep pie refrigerated to preserve flavor and shelf life.

Additional Tips:

Derek prefers to use a mix of strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries.

Make sure the guava paste or sauce used is not too watery.

Happy Homemade Pie Day!