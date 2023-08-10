(WWTI) – Grab the treats, go to the park, play fetch or just give some extra scritches, today is National Spoil Your Dog Day.

“The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven not man’s.” Mark Twain

Dogs love without question and never complain about a busy schedule or the taste of their food. Whether you’ve got one shih-tzu or a pack of lively mutts, there’s just something about a dog that makes your heart go all warm and fuzzy. Perhaps, it’s all the love in their big brown eyes or it’s that cute little way their ears flop inside-out sometimes. Every dog is unique but every dog has a little something that makes them special to you. Nobody knows your dog like you do, so take time today to consider the things your dog loves best. Although to be honest, dogs don’t really care what you do with them, as long as you’re spending time together.

If you don’t have a dog—at least one—there is not necessarily anything wrong with you, but there may be something wrong with your life.” Artist Vincent van Gogh

Sally’s Baking Addiction has the perfect recipe to spoil your dog, Homemade Peanut Butter & Bacon Dog Treats:

Ingredients:

1 cup natural creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup nonfat milk

1 large egg or 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 cups whole wheat flour* (spoon & leveled)

1 Tablespoon baking powder

1/3 cup oats*

2–3 strips of cooked bacon, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F (163°C). Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside. In a large bowl, gently mix the peanut butter, milk, and egg together with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Add the flour and baking powder. You may need to turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and use your hands to work in the flour. Mix in the oats and bacon. The dough is extremely thick and heavy. Using a floured rolling pin, cut into shapes using a 3-inch (or smaller/larger, cookie cutter size does not matter) cookie cutter or a knife. Arrange on the baking sheets. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until very lightly browned on the bottom. Remove from the oven and flip the treats to bake the other side for 10-12 more minutes. Allow to cool completely before serving to your pup. Cover and store leftovers at room temperature for up to 1 week or in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Happy National Spoil Your Dog Day!