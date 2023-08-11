(WWTI) – Made of ice cream, sponge cake and most importantly raspberries this frozen dessert is sure to satisfy that sweet tooth, it’s National Raspberry Bombe Day.

The bombe has been around for a long time and — like many delicious treats– has its roots in French cuisine. Originally from the 18th century, bombs were made from ice cream and sponge cake — today — heavy cream, nuts and many other ingredients have been incorporated into bombe recipes. This frozen dessert gets its name from the spherical mold used to make it, which resembled a cannonball. The discovery that below-freezing temperatures could also freeze normal and sweetened water led to French cooks experimenting with all kinds of frozen liquids. The initial version was refined by famous French chef Auguste Escoffier, food historians believe he was the vision behind the simple and more elegant bombe we see today. With the popularity of the bomb spreading, it began appearing in restaurants in late 1882, cookbooks and even appeared on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding menu.

Together to Eat has the recipe for a Raspberry Ice Cream Bombe:

Ingredients:

3.67oz – 4oz meringue cookies

1 ¼ cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

5.29 oz frozen raspberries

Instructions:

Defrost raspberries at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours Add the defrosted raspberries and icing sugar to your stick blender pot or blender. Whizz until smooth. In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream using an electric whisk on a high setting until you have soft peaks. Sit a sieve over the cream bowl and scrape down the raspberry mixture from inside the blender pot into it. Use the back of a spoon or sturdy spatula to press down on the sieve and pass through all the raspberry puree, leaving behind the seeds. Scrape down the outside of the sieve once done and discard the seeds on the inside. Add the meringue nests, breaking them into small pieces as you go with your hands. Fold in with a spatula or large metal spoon until well combined. Line a 1 liter (medium) deep glass bowl or freezer-proof bowl with a layer of foil, shaping it around the inside of the bowl with your hands, then add a layer of clingfilm (saran wrap) over that. Then and add in the Bombe mixture. Give the bowl a gentle shake from side to side also to help the mixture settle. Cover tightly with clingfilm and again with foil and then transfer to the freezer, keeping the dish level. Leave overnight or for 8 hours minimum. Remove from the freezer about 20 to 30 minutes before serving and lift the Bombe out by the clingfilm lining. Place on the counter. Put your plate or cake stand upside down on the flat edge of the Bombe and carefully turn the Bombe and the plate/cake stand up the right way. Once slightly softened, use a knife to cut it like a cake.

Happy National Raspberry Bombe Day!