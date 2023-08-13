(WWTI) – There are many varieties, but they all make a delicious summer treat, it’s Melon Day.

Let’s clear some things up first, watermelons are not included in today’s holiday for a very simple reason – they are not melons. Melons, or muskmelons, are described as hard, musky and netted on the outside, but soft, succulent and orange or white on the inside, like cantaloupes, honeydews and galias.

The first record of muskmelon is traced back to 2400 BC, on an Egyptian picture of funerary offerings. Jumping to 500 AD to 1500 AD muskmelons are introduced to China and other Asian countries during this time. Today, muskmelons have an important agricultural heritage and are the pride of the people of Turkmenistan and they are responsible for approximately 400 of the melon varieties.

ABC 7 has the recipe for Sliced Melon with Prosciutto, Marcona Almonds, and Basil Oil.

Ingredients:

½ cup (packed) fresh basil leaves

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil plus additional for drizzling

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 medium cantaloupe or honeydew melon, halved, peeled, seeded, thinly sliced

½ pound thinly sliced prosciutto

¼ cup Marcona almonds, coarsely chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Blanch basil leaves in a small saucepan of boiling water until just wilted, about 10 seconds. Transfer blanched basil leaves to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain: using hands, squeeze out excess water. Puree basil leaves, ½ cup oil, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon sea salt in a blender until smooth. Set aside. Divide the melon among 4 large plates. Drizzle with basil oil. Arrange prosciutto over melon. Sprinkle almonds and parsley over. Lightly drizzle additional extra-virgin olive oil over. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Happy Melon Day!