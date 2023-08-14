(WWTI) – This frozen treat usually has orange flavoring and reminiscent of the ice cream man, today is National Creamsicle Day.

Creamsicle is actually a brand owned by Good Humor. Harry Burt of Youngstown, Ohio, is the creator of the Good Humor brand and is credited with the first ice cream truck in the 1920s. Today, plenty of deserts have the orange creamsicle flavor, including an easy cake that the kids can help with.

Kids in the Kitchen has the recipe for a 2-ingredient Orange Creamsicle Cake:

Ingredients:

Cake:

1 can of orange soda

1 box white cake mix, 15-ounce box

Frosting:

1 cup orange soda

1/2 cup butter

4 cups powdered sugar

1-2 TB milk

Directions:

Cake:

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9×11″ baking dish.

Beat together the cake mix and orange soda for 2 minutes.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool completely before frosting.

Frosting:

Add 1 cup of orange soda to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer until the soda reduces to about 1/4th of its initial volume (or until about 2 ounces of soda remains). Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

In a large bowl, beat together the butter and powdered icing sugar for 2 minutes, then add the reduced Sunkist soda. Beat to incorporate, then add the milk as needed to achieve a spreadable texture. Adjust the color with orange food dye, if desired.

Use an offset spatula to spread the frosting on the cooled cake.

Garnish with sprinkles and orange slices, as desired.

Happy National Creamsicle Day!