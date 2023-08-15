(WWTI) – It’s sweet, it’s tart and very delicious, which must make today National Lemon Meringue Pie Day.

Pinpointing the creator of the lemon meringue pie is difficult with several origins popping up. We do know that lemon-based pies, puddings and custards have been around since the Middle Ages and in the 1700s, putting meringue on top of the pie was adopted. Lemon meringue pie was first referenced in a cookbook in 1869. The modern lemon meringue pie is accredited to Elizabeth Goodfellow, who oversaw the first cooking school in the United States.

Favorite Family Recipes has Mom’s Lemon Meringue Pie recipe:

Ingredients:

1 pie crust pre-baked

1 ½ cups sugar

½ cups cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

2 ¼ cups water

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

4 egg yolks

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup lemon juice

For The Meringue:

5-6 egg whites at room temperature

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ cup sugar

Directions:

In a medium-sized saucepot, bring sugar, cornstarch, salt, water, and lemon peel to a boil, stirring constantly. The secret to a silky-smooth pie is to stir, stir, stir! Remove from heat and mix in with wire whip 4 egg yolks. Return to heat for 1 minute stirring constantly. Remove from heat and whisk in 3 tablespoons butter, then ½ cup lemon juice. Pour into pie crust and cool. Meringue Topping: In a mixing bowl or stand mixer, beat egg whites and cream of tartar at high speed until foamy. Gradually add ½ cup sugar beating until stiff peaks form. Top pie with meringue. Using the back of a spoon, press lightly into the meringue and pull up to form little peaks. Bake at 325 for about 10 minutes or until meringue is lightly browned. Chill until set.

Happy National Lemon Meringue Pie Day!