(WWTI) – It’s a Caribbean pirate’s favorite drink, today is National Rum Day!

Since the third century BCE, some form of rum has been distilled but it wasn’t until the 17th century when colonizers began growing sugarcane in the Caribbean that rum’s popularity went up. Molasses, a byproduct of sugar production, was distilled into booze. Rum production quickly spread throughout the Caribbean and beyond becoming so popular it was even used as currency at one point.

Rum was so popular in colonial America that it contributed to 80% of the exports from New England. When the British put a tax on sugar in the 1760s, the American Revolution began and we all know how that ended. The history of rum runs in parallel to the history of the Americas, its impact can be felt from the sugarcane trade, slavery, the American Revolution and the growth of nearby island economies. In many ways the history of rum is an American story, after all without it there may have never been a revolution, although that is purely speculation.

ABC 6 has the recipe for Ducis Rodgers’ Easy Double Rum Cake Recipe:

Ingredients:

Yellow cake mix package (16 oz)

Instant vanilla pudding mix (3.5 oz)

1/2 cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup of canola oil

4 large eggs (at room temperature)

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Rum Syrup

3/4 cup sugar

1 stick of unsalted butter

1/4 cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)

1/4 cup water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Spray a Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray and spread the pecans inside. Combine cake mix, pudding mix, canola oil, a cup of rum and a cup of water in a stand mixer. Mix at low speed until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, until well combined. Pour batter into Bundt pan and bake for 50 to 55 minutes. (If a toothpick comes out clean, the cake is done.) When the cake has about 10 minutes to go, begin the rum syrup. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, cup of rum and cup of water. Bring to a low boil and cook for about 4-to-6 minutes, stirring frequently. Once the cake is out of the oven, leave it in the pan. Poke hole throughout with a large fork. Pour the rum syrup over the cake and let sit for 30 minutes. (You want that good stuff to soak in.) Invert the Bundt pan onto a serving plate and let it sit for 5 minutes. Pull off the pan and get to eat the caloric goodness!

Happy National Rum Day!