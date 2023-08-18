(WWTI) – Don’t try to rhyme a word with orange and just put the pen down, it’s National Bad Poetry Day.

Poetry is old, we’re talking 2100 BC old from the Babylonians, so of course, bad poetry is just as old. Modern poetry was introduced in 1850 and poetry superstars like Robert Frost, Maya Angelou, Allen Ginsberg and T.S. Eliot rocked the pages. However, today is not about them, today we celebrate bad poetry and although the list of bad poets has been lost to history, it doesn’t mean we can’t make our own. Today you are challenged to just have fun, let your creative juices flow and drive Arthur Dent a little mad.

“Vogon poetry is of course, the third worst in the universe. The second worst is that of the Azgoths of Kria. During a recitation by their poet master Grunthos the Flatulent of his poem “Ode to a Small Lump of Green Putty I Found in My Armpit One Midsummer Morning” four of his audience died of internal haemorrhaging and the president of the Mid-Galactic Arts Nobbling Council survived by gnawing one of his own legs off. Grunthos was reported to have been “disappointed” by the poem’s reception, and was about to embark on a reading of his 12-book epic entitled “My Favourite Bathtime Gurgles” when his own major intestine, in a desperate attempt to save humanity, leapt straight up through his neck and throttled his brain. The very worst poetry of all perished along with its creator, Paul Neil Milne Johnstone of Redbridge, in the destruction of the planet Earth.” An expert from Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Happy National Bad Poetry Day!