(WWTI) – They go buzzing around to all the local flowers and make honey for Winnie the Pooh, today is World Honeybee Day.

Don’t kill bees!

No seriously, don’t – bees are very important to the environment and help flowers and all sorts of other plants pollinate. They have been a part of human agriculture for a very long time, with beekeeping first being developed in Egypt around 3500 B.C. Although, humans have been collecting honey long before that, in the 1920’s a cave painting in Spain was discovered to depict a person gathering honey from a hive; this painting is thought to be approximately 8,000 years old.

If you wish to attract bees to your garden then Food Revolution has some tips to help make your garden more bee-friendly and also gives suggestions on what flowers and herbs bees prefer.

Buddha Bee Apiary has some tips to help the bees stay hydrated:

Invite bees to your bird bath: Bees can usually perch on the edge of the bath to drink. Remember, bees can’t swim, so if you want to keep them safe you can add pebbles to give them extra places to stand;

Happy World Honeybee Day!