(WWTI) – The perfect summer treat and perfectly manageable ice cream, today is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

It’s a simple and delicious treat of two rectangular or circular flat cookies made of chocolate or oatmeal with some ice cream to make it into a neat little sandwich. Different countries from around the world have their own version of the ice cream sandwich. In Vietnam, for instance, street vendors sell ice cream stuffed between two layers of bread and in Iran, pistachio or rose-flavored ice cream is sandwiched between two thin wafers. With that being said — no matter how you stuff it — the good, old American version of an ice cream sandwich is hard to beat. When you’re sad, a nicely made ice cream sandwich will be there to help you through breakups, heartaches and other causes of sadness. So, indulge a little today by making your own ice cream sandwich.

Good Morning America has Chef Danielle Sepsy’s Strawberries and Cream Cookie Sandwiches recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

4 tablespoons white granulated sugar

2 sticks of unsalted butter, room temp

2/3 cup instant vanilla pudding mix (Jell-O Brand preferred)

7 tablespoons of freeze-dried strawberry powder

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

2 1/2 cups of cake flour (not self-rising)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups of white chocolate chunks (or chips)

2/3 cup of freeze-dried strawberry slices, roughly chopped

Your choice of ice cream

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (ideally on a convection setting). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or using an electric hand beater, blend together the dark brown sugar, white sugar and butter until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the pudding mix powder the 7 tablespoons of freeze-dried strawberry powder, eggs and vanilla to the butter/sugar mixture and beat until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure everything is incorporated evenly and blend again on high for another 2-3 minutes. While that is beating, stir together the dry ingredients in a separate bowl: cake flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside. Gradually beat the flour mixture into the butter mixture on low speed until everything is incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to make sure it is evenly incorporated. Using a rubber spatula mix in the white chocolate chunks and roughly chopped freeze-dried strawberry pieces. Just mix until combined, do not overmix. Using a 3 oz cookie scoop, scoop mounds of dough onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Make sure there is at least 1 inch in between each cookie in case they spread slightly. You want the dough to be in a round, high mound before baking to ensure it gets a nice chewy consistency after baking. Bake in the middle rack of the oven for about 9-11 minutes or until the edges are golden brown but the cookies are still soft in the center. Bang the pan on the counter to release some air and allow the cookies to spread slightly. Let them cool completely on the pan before making the ice cream sandwiches. Use your favorite ice cream to sandwich between 2 cookies. I love Vanilla Bean or Strawberry Ice Cream for these cookies.

Cookies Tips:

Adding Pudding mix to cookies helps them to retain a chewy, soft texture.

Cake Flour results in a softer cookie.

Chopping your own chocolate results in a meltier consistency.

Freeze-dried fruit powders are a great way to infuse your baking with a natural fruity flavor, no artificial dyes or flavorings.

Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!