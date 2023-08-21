(WWTI) – Today is National Senior Citizens Day, so show some respect to your elders, they have a lot of wisdom to offer if you’re willing to listen.

60 years of age is the golden number to be considered a senior citizen and is expected to make up 22% of the population by 2050. This means that today’s seniors were born in 1963 or before and they lived through some important historical events:

They are a primary source of history and have a wealth of knowledge and wisdom to hand out to anyone willing to take the time to listen.

23 out of 45 US presidents served at least part of their term when they were over the age of 60 and 12 out of 45 US presidents were sworn in as senior citizens.

Jefferson County’s Office for the Aging Respite Haven Program is looking for both volunteers and caregivers, anyone interested in volunteering can call them by phone at 315-785-3191.

St. Lawrence County’s Office for the Aging is looking for volunteers to help at the Nutrition Centers, OFA Main Office and Classes. anyone interested in volunteering can call Danielle Durant at 315-386-4730 or by emailing the Office for the Aging to discuss volunteer opportunities.

In Lewis County, you can adopt a senior for Christmas, call phone number 315-376-7431 or e-mail Lcsanta4seniors@lowvillefoodpantry.org to volunteer for “Santa for Seniors”.

Happy National Senior Citizens Day!