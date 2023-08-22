(WWTI) – It is the perfect comfort food and snack ranging from sweet to savory, it’s National Bao Day.

Bao, for those unaware, is a type of Asian dumpling also known as hot Asian buns; it can be filled with almost anything you can think of from meat and veggies to sweet custard or chocolate. The earliest variations of this delicious food can be traced back to around 400 B.C. In the US, bao became popular after the opening of Wow Bao Restaurant in Chicago in 2003. Bao sored into popularity and even in some pop culture with Disney-Pixar putting it center stage for one of their shorts.

The Spruce Eats have the recipe for Char Siu Bao — Steamed Chinese BBQ Pork Buns:

Ingredients:

For the Buns:

1 (0.25-ounce) packet dried yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)

1 cup lukewarm water

4 1/2 cups flour, divided

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup boiling water

For the Pork Filling:

2 tablespoons oil

1 scallion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1/2 pound barbecued pork, cut into small cubes

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

For Assembly:

2 tablespoons sesame seed oil

Directions:

Buns:

Gather the ingredients. Dissolve yeast in lukewarm water. Add 1 cup of flour and mix thoroughly. Cover with cloth and let rise 1 hour, until bubbles appear. Dissolve sugar and vegetable oil in 1/2 cup boiling water. Stir well. Cool until lukewarm, then pour into yeast mixture. Add the remaining 3 1/2 cups flour and stir. Knead dough on a lightly floured board until smooth. Put into an extra-large, greased bowl in a warm place. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until double in bulk, about 2 hours.

Pork Filling:

Gather the ingredients. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok. Stir fry scallion and garlic for 30 seconds. Add pork and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sugar. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water. Pour the dissolved cornstarch into the wok. Stir-fry quickly until the pork is glazed. Remove to bowl and allow to cool.

Assemble:

Gather the ingredients. On a floured board, knead the dough for 1 minute and roll it into one long, sausage-like roll 2 inches in diameter. Slice the roll crosswise into 1-inch pieces. Flatten each piece with the palm of your hand and roll with a rolling pin into 3-inch rounds. Brush with sesame oil. Place 2 tablespoons of filling in the center of each round. Gather dough up around the filling by pleating along the edges. Bring the pleats up and twist them securely and firmly. Place each bun on a 2-inch square of either parchment paper or aluminum foil on a steamer tray. Cover with a towel. Let rise for 1 hour, until the dough springs back when touched with a finger. Remove the towel and steam over briskly boiling water for 10 minutes.

Happy National Bao Day!