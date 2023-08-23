(WWTI) – Yummy, cake is always something to celebrate and considering today is National Sponge Cake Day, time to break out the party hats.

First created in the mid-16th century for a Spanish Lord by an Italian pastry chef, the sponge cake has become a deliciously popular desert today. It is a light and simple desert that can come off a little fancy, particularly if you have a Victoria sponge cake with a cup of tea. However, there is no need to break out the fine China, sponge cake is easy to make and your probably not presenting it to Queen Victoria, so just sit back and satisfy that sweet tooth.

ABC 36 has the recipe for a Wild Thyme — Lemon Sponge Cake:

Ingredients:

½ cup + 1½ tablespoon granulated sugar

4 extra large eggs at room temperature

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest and vanilla extract optional

1 cup cake flour sifted

Instructions

Take the eggs out of the fridge ahead of time or soak them in a bowl of warm water for a few minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour in an 8-inch cake pan. Alternatively, use baking spray. Put the eggs, sugar, and lemon zest in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat the eggs until very fluffy and pale yellow (about 15 minutes on medium/high speed) with the whisk attachment. To test that it has been beaten enough, let some of the mixture fall into the bowl. If it remains “sitting” on top it means that it’s ready. Sift the flour on top of the egg mixture, a little at a time, and fold it gently with a wooden spoon. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Don’t smooth the top or bang the pan on the counter, leave it as it is! Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. (Remember: do not open the oven for the first 20 minutes!) Turn off the oven but leave the cake inside (put a wooden spoon in the oven door to keep it slightly open) for at least 10 minutes so it can cool down slowly. After that, remove it from the oven, let it cool for 10 more minutes, loosen around the edges with a knife, then flip the cake on a wire rack upside down (without the pan) to cool completely. Enjoy!

Happy National Sponge Cake Day!