(WWTI) – Breakfast, lunch, dinner – who cares, just fire up the waffle maker and pass the syrup, it’s National Waffle Day.

Although earlier versions of waffles date back to Ancient Greece their contemporary counterparts come from France and Belgium. In 1869 Troy, NY Cornelius Swarthout receives the first waffle iron patent, by 1911 the waffle maker becomes electric and Eggo waffles make their supermarket debut in 1953. Today, waffles are popular in the US with 76% of Americans proclaiming their love for waffles.

Good Morning America has the recipe for Pecan Waffles:

Ingredients:

1/4 pound (1 stick) plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup pecan pieces

2 medium-sized ripe bananas, peeled and cut crosswise into 1/2 inch thick slices

2 cups pure maple syrup

1 1/2 cups bleached all-purpose flour

1/3 cup ground pecans

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 3/4 cup milk

2 large egg whites

Directions:

Heat 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium-sized sauté pan over medium heat. Add the pecan pieces and cook, stirring, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the banana slices and syrup and bring to a simmer. Set aside and keep warm. Combine the flour, ground pecans, sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium-sized mixing bowl. In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg yolks and vanilla together slightly. Beat the milk and the 1 stick of melted butter into the egg mixture. Fold the flour mixture into the egg mixture. Stir until combined, yet still slightly lumpy. In a small mixing bowl beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold into the batter, leaving little fluffs. If using a Belgian waffle iron, pour 1 cup of the batter onto the grids of a preheated and lightly greased waffle iron. (Regular waffle irons will take only about ½ cup.) Close the lid. Do not open during cooking time. For the Belgian waffle iron, cook until golden and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Smaller waffle irons will take 1 and 1/2 to 2 minutes. Serve waffles hot with pecan and banana syrup.

Happy National Waffle Day!