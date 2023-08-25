(WWTI) – Let’s see, there’s ice cream, bananas and chocolate syrup — that must mean it’s National Banana Split Day.

Invented in a pharmacy in 1904 by David Evans Strickler, banana splits are just as popular as they have always been. There are 100 different ways to make a banana split; from changing the toppings to putting in some extra work and caramelizing the banana its ultimately a matter of your personal taste. A traditional split is always a good go to with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream, a banana, chocolate fudge, nuts, whipped cream and a cherry you can’t go wrong.

ABC 4 has the recipe for a Banana Split Shake:

Ingredients:

3 Scoops of Ice Cream

1/2 Cups of Ghirardelli Chocolate Chips or Chocolate of Preference

3 Large Strawberries

5 oz Milk

3 Bananas

Three Additional Scoops of Ice Cream of Preference

Whipped Cream

Chocolate and Strawberry Syrup

Maraschino Cherry

Directions:

Add 3 scoops of ice cream, 1/2 chocolate, 3 strawberries, and 1 banana to a blender and blend to thick consistency. Add to a cup of choice Add 2 bananas to the top of the cup And 3 scoops of ice cream on top of bananas Top-off ice cream with whipped cream, chocolate, and strawberry syrup. Finish off with a cherry on top.

Happy National Banana Split Day!