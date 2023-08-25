(WWTI) – Let’s see, there’s ice cream, bananas and chocolate syrup — that must mean it’s National Banana Split Day.
Invented in a pharmacy in 1904 by David Evans Strickler, banana splits are just as popular as they have always been. There are 100 different ways to make a banana split; from changing the toppings to putting in some extra work and caramelizing the banana its ultimately a matter of your personal taste. A traditional split is always a good go to with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream, a banana, chocolate fudge, nuts, whipped cream and a cherry you can’t go wrong.
ABC 4 has the recipe for a Banana Split Shake:
Ingredients:
- 3 Scoops of Ice Cream
- 1/2 Cups of Ghirardelli Chocolate Chips or Chocolate of Preference
- 3 Large Strawberries
- 5 oz Milk
- 3 Bananas
- Three Additional Scoops of Ice Cream of Preference
- Whipped Cream
- Chocolate and Strawberry Syrup
- Maraschino Cherry
Directions:
- Add 3 scoops of ice cream, 1/2 chocolate, 3 strawberries, and 1 banana to a blender and blend to thick consistency.
- Add to a cup of choice
- Add 2 bananas to the top of the cup
- And 3 scoops of ice cream on top of bananas
- Top-off ice cream with whipped cream, chocolate, and strawberry syrup.
- Finish off with a cherry on top.
Happy National Banana Split Day!