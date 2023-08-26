(WWTI) – Dogs really are the best, it’s National Dog Day.

Dogs have been with us for at least 14,000 years which makes them very good doggos. In the US there are 79 million pet dogs with 44% of American households having a pet dog. Dogs being loyal companions even show up in Renaissance art in the 1500s. The American Kennel Club opened in September of 1884 and stands today as the oldest and largest not-for-profit all-breed registry. In 1929 the first Guide Dog School for the Blind was opened in Nashville, Tennessee.

Today celebrate not just your dog but all dogs because they all deserve lots of love.

Dogs and puppies are available for adoption all around the North Country, you can visit Jefferson County SPCA’s website, Lewis County Humane Society’s website and St. Lawrence County SPCA’s website to find information about adopting dogs available in your area and applications to apply.

Happy National Dog Day!