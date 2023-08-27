(WWTI) – Today is the day to do something just because and for no other reason, today is National Just Because Day.

As you grow up you might tend to fall in line with always doing what is expected, for other people, that might get a little boring. Today don’t let these rules of society apply and let loose a little. It is your golden opportunity to do whatever your heart desires. March at the beat of your own drum and do something with no rhyme or reason. Take this golden opportunity to spread some positivity to others; pay a tab for the table next to you or leave a nice note on someone’s desk. Today anything is possible.

In a study from 2010, people who were more flexible in their thoughts and behavior tended to lead happier and healthier lives.

“Ironically, by being flexible and living in service of our deepest values instead of being narrowly focused on achieving happiness, we end up experiencing more frequent joy and meaning in life and less distress; we end up with greater vitality and degrees of freedom for how to live each moment.”

An excerpt from Todd B. Kashdan’s study ‘Psychological Flexibility as a Fundamental Aspect of Health’

Tracking Happiness has some tips to lead a more spontaneous life:

Create free space in your day — If you want to experience more joy, you must leave room in your day for the unexpected, even if it’s just dancing to your favorite song on your lunch break;

Ask yourself what a spontaneous person would do — When you want to develop a trait or behavior, it can help to imagine what someone who embodies that behavior would do. So, ask yourself what someone like Phoebe Buffay would do;

Spend time with a kid — If you spend any time with a kid, you start to realize that they have no agenda. They can switch at a moment's notice from chasing insects to chasing the dog in the yard, so take time and be just a little childish and a little more in the moment;

Stop overthinking all your thoughts — Part of being spontaneous is embracing mental flexibility and letting your thoughts come out. It may be really hard to do but overthinking isn't going to help you be happy it's just going to get you stuck on a problem with no real solution, so let it go; and

— Part of being spontaneous is embracing mental flexibility and letting your thoughts come out. It may be really hard to do but overthinking isn’t going to help you be happy it’s just going to get you stuck on a problem with no real solution, so let it go; and Say yes — Now don’t say yes all the time to the detriment of your own rest and health. But if you are always someone who says no to an invite, maybe it’s time to mix it up.

Happy National Just Because Day!