(WWTI) – Possibly the best puff pastry for breakfast on the go, it’s National Cherry Turnover Day.

Turnovers actually go back to ancient times and were called “portable pies” and as for cherries – they were liked by Roman conquerors, Greeks and Chinese noblemen. Back in 72 B.C. cherries first hit the Roman scene when Lucius Licinius Lucullus brought a cultivated cherry from northeastern Anatolia. Cherries took over Europe in the 15th century and is the 1600s they made their way to American shores. The first commercial tart cherry orchards are planted in Michigan on Ridgewood Farm in 1893.

10 WBNS has the recipe for Cherry Turnovers:

Ingredients:

1 pkg frozen puff pastry sheets

1 can cherry pie filling (with extra cherries)

1 egg

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1-2 Tbsps. milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat. Unroll one sheet of the puff pastry at a time. Dust a clean surface with flour and roll out each sheet, simply to seal up the seams. Then, cut each sheet into four squares by making one cut down the middle horizontally and another cut vertically. Make some egg wash by beating together one egg with some water. Scoop a spoonful of pie filling into the middle of each square. Line two edges with the egg wash. Fold over from the dry corner to the wet corner. Press to seal. Using a fork, press down along the edges. Repeat with the other squares. Cut a small hole in the middle of each pastry. Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool slightly. In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar and vanilla. Add milk until desired consistency is reached. Drizzle glaze over each pastry. Enjoy!

Happy National Cherry Turnover Day!