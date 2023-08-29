(WWTI) – You can cook, clean and prevent scurvy with it – it must be National Lemon Juice Day.

Lemons have been around who knows how long but were first introduced to the New World in 1493 by Christopher Columbus. Since then, lemons have had an eclectic history. In the 1800’s lemons became a sign of wealth and their trees are grown outside of homes to show affluence. A bit later in 1849 lemons were in demand for their scurvy-preventing properties as the California Gold Rush reached its peak. Then in the 1900’s the word “Lemon” becomes a common name for both boys and girls.

Show off your wealth, medicine and names is not the end, you can also clean with lemon juice:

Remove water spots — Use lemon juice to remove stubborn watermarks from glass doors;

— Use lemon juice to remove stubborn watermarks from glass doors; Whiten clothes — Lemon juice acts as a bleaching agent, you just need boiling water and a couple of lemon halves;

— Lemon juice acts as a bleaching agent, you just need boiling water and a couple of lemon halves; Hair highlights — For natural highlights in your hair, apply lemon juice daily for a week;

— For natural highlights in your hair, apply lemon juice daily for a week; Deodorize a humidifier — Use three teaspoons of lemon juice to enhance and cleanse the smell of a humidifier; and

— Use three teaspoons of lemon juice to enhance and cleanse the smell of a humidifier; and Clean your toilet — Mix lemon juice with borax to thoroughly clean toilet bowls.

Good Morning America has a Lemon Pasta recipe that is easy and delicious:

Ingredients:

Salted boiling water

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons salted butter

5 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound angel hair pasta, uncooked

3 lemons, zested

1/3 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup fresh basil

Directions:

Get a small pot of salted water boiling. Meanwhile, add olive oil to a large pan over medium heat. Then add butter, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for 3 minutes or so or until the garlic is starting to turn golden. Add the uncooked angel hair pasta to the garlic oil pan and add two ladles of boiling salted water. Gently shake the pan so the water can absorb into the noodles. As it dries out, add another 2 ladles of the boiling salted water (or about 1 cup of water) at a time, moving the pasta continuously until the pasta is al dente. Once it’s al dente, turn the heat off and add the lemon zest, the lemon juice and the fresh basil. Toss everything together and season with salt and pepper if needed. Serve immediately.

Happy National Lemon Juice Day!