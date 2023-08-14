The St. Lawrence Country Chamber of Commerce will host its next Business to Business event at the Bayside Grill at 1702 Ford Street in Ogdensburg.

The cost of the event is $10 to help pay for food costs. These events allows local businesses to network with each other and learn about other spotlighted establishments in the county. There will also be a cash bar and door prizes.

For more information, call 315-393-3620 or email Laura Pearson at laura@slcchamber.org. Businesses can register to be part of the event by clicking here. There will be other events in the county in the coming months.