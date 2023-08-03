(WWTI) – The iconic summer fruit, perfect for any gathering and just sweet enough to be delicious, today is National Watermelon Day.

The cultivation of watermelons dates back to around 2000 B.C., with the first watermelon harvest on record occurring approximately 5,000 years ago in Egypt. Traces of watermelon and its seeds have been discovered on sites of the 12th Egyptian Dynasty, including in the tomb of King Tutankhamun. Watermelon seeds were sold to traders passing through routes in the Kalahari Desert in Africa eventually spreading across the continent and then into Mediterranean countries and other parts of Europe. By the end of the ninth century, watermelons became common all over the Asian continent. The word ‘watermelon’ first appeared in the English dictionary in 1615 and is commonly known as a type of melon, but it is not in the genus Cucumis. Watermelons are a member of the gourd family, meaning they’re related to squash, cucumbers and pumpkins.

Good Morning America has the recipe for Easy Frozen Watermelon Shaved Ice with Lime, Honey and Basil:

Ingredients:

1/4 large watermelon, cut into batons

Juice of 1 lime

2 teaspoons spicy honey

Flaky salt

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Directions:

Using a microplane grater, carefully shave the frozen watermelon into small bowls. Use a paper towel in between the fruit and your fingers to keep them from getting too cold! Top the shaved fruit with lime juice, spicy honey, and a sprinkle of flakey salt. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil. Enjoy immediately!

Happy National Watermelon Day!