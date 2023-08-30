(WWTI) – Grab the edible pillows and light the fire it’s National Toasted Marshmallow Day.

Although scholars cite ancient Egypt as the marshmallow starting point, its exact date has been lost to history. Ancient Egyptians made marshmallows around 2000 B.C. by extracting the sap from the root of a plant called ‘Althaea officinalis.’ The marshmallow-making process was extremely tedious and laborious in nature meaning the final product was served only to royalty and gods, making it off-limits for the public.

Over the centuries, the marshmallow went through a few changes; from being produced by hand in the 1800’s to being produced using machines in the 1900’s marshmallows were enjoyed by many people. The key ingredient was also replaced with gelatin or corn starch as the latter made the process easier and faster.

Good Morning America has the recipe for a S’mores Blondie Pie:

Ingredients:

6 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, divided

1/2 cup butter or margarine (1 stick), softened

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 teaspoon baking powder

1-1/2 cups marshmallow creme

1/4 teaspoon shortening (do not use margarine, butter, spread or oil)

Ice cream (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch pie plate. Unwrap chocolate bars; break them into pieces. Beat butter and sugar until blended in a medium bowl. Add egg; beat until light and fluffy. Stir in flour, graham cracker crumbs and baking powder; beat until well blended. Press half of the dough onto the bottom and up sides of the pie plate. Spread marshmallow creme over the bottom of the crust. Set aside 1 tablespoon of chocolate bar pieces; sprinkle the remaining pieces evenly over marshmallow creme. Form the remaining dough into a ball; place it on a sheet of waxed paper. With fingers, flatten and shape into a 9-inch circle. Pick up the waxed paper, supporting dough with your hands. Flip dough onto the pie surface; peel off waxed paper. Pinch the edges of the dough together and form a crust edge. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely in a pan on a wire rack. Melt remaining chocolate bar pieces with shortening; drizzle over top of the pie. To serve, microwave slices at high power for 15 to 20 seconds or until slightly warm and the marshmallow starts to melt. Top with ice cream, if desired.

Happy National Toasted Marshmallow Day!