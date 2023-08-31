(WWTI) – BBQ, picnic, a park bench or al fresco however you choose to enjoy – today is Eat Outside Day.

Ok… so we’ve always eaten outside — but the choice to dine outside dates back to the Medieval period when men would eat a hearty meal of bread, meat and cheese before setting off for a hunt. In the centuries that followed, eating outside continued to be associated with hunting, even the gentry would feast under large tents and enjoy that day’s hunt. These would be lavish occasions, basically being an outdoor banquet.

It was the French who made al-fresco an option for the masses; when the former Royal Parks opened to the public in 1789 and people used them for socializing, bringing food to share and enjoying it together. Around the same time pleasure gardens were created in the U.S. these were private spaces where a family could walk, play outdoor games and enjoy a meal. The rise of the motorcar enabled people to travel to enjoy a day out in the countryside, making picnics a highly popular way to socialize.

Real Simple has a list of what you need to pack the perfect picnic:

Food and Drinks

Sandwiches;

Snacks;

Ice Pack or Bags of Ice;

Beverages; and

Condiments.

Tableware

Plates and Cups;

Utensils;

Knife and Cutting Board; and

Napkins.

Cleanup

Trash Bags;

Moist Towelettes and Paper Towels; and

Cling Wrap or Beeswax Food Wraps.

Miscellaneous

Picnic Blanket;

Tote, Backpack, Picnic Basket or Cooler; and

Portable Speaker.

Food Fidelity has a recipe for Southern Potato Salad:

Ingredients:

For Boiling the Potatoes:

2 lbs Yukon Potatoes peeled and diced

2 cups Chicken Broth

1 Bay leaf

½ teaspoon kosher salt

For The Salad:

4 Eggs hard-boiled

1 cup Mayo

3 tablespoon Yellow Mustard

2 tablespoon Sour Cream

1 Celery rib diced

1 medium onion diced

¼ cup Sweet Relish

2 tablespoon Rice Vinegar

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 ½ teaspoon Paprika plus extra for garnishing

1 teaspoon Garlic powder

2 teaspoon Sugar

1 tablespoon Fresh dill

Instructions:

Boil The Potatoes:

In a medium saucepan add potatoes, broth, bay leaf, and ½ teaspoon salt. Add water to make sure the potatoes are covered. Bring everything to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for roughly 10 minutes until potatoes are fork tender.

Drain the potatoes. Remove the bay leaf and set potatoes aside.

Make The Salad:

Place eggs in the saucepan and add water then boil eggs. Drain and allow to cool before peeling.

Mix potatoes with the mayonnaise, mustard, sour cream, and seasonings (sugar, salt, garlic powder, paprika). Add dill, celery, vinegar, relish, onions, and eggs mixing well. Taste for flavor, then adjust with more seasoning and/or mayo and mustard. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Garnish with fresh dill and paprika.

Happy Eat Outside Day!