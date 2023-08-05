(WWTI) – A Day at the beach isn’t complete until you have built a sandcastle, today is Sandcastle Day.

Sand is mostly made from silicon dioxide — ‘Silica’ — which makes up most of the earth’s crust. Tropical beaches, however, can be whiter because they are composed of calcium carbonate like those in Hawaii. The World Championship in sand sculpture was held from 1989 through 2009, at the Harrison Hot Springs in Harrison, British Columbia, Canada, sometimes known as “Harrisand.”

Building sandcastles on the beach can help kids learn important social skills such as problem-solving, sharing and communication. It is also good for developing a feeling of texture, sand is not only a fresh and varied texture for kids to play with, but the contrast it provides with concrete, dirt or wood will highlight the sense of each surface. So go build a sandcastle with the little ones, you’ll have so much fun.

According to Guinness World Records, the tallest sandcastle measures 69 ft 5 in and was made by Skulpturparken Blokhus, in Blokhus, Denmark, on Friday, July 2, 2021, and the longest line of sandcastles is 3,647, and was achieved by the Radiotherapy Department LUMC/RdGG in Noordwijk, Netherlands, on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Happy Sandcastle Day!