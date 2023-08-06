(WWTI) – Today is National Root Beer Float Day so go enjoy this delicious drink made from root beer and vanilla ice cream.

The person to thank for creating the root beer float is Frank J. Wisner, the owner of Colorado’s Cripple Creek Brewing, on August 19, 1893. The idea came to Wisner when he was looking at the snowy peaks of Colorado’s Cow Mountain which gave the illusion of ice cream floating on a beverage as he thought the glow of the full moon made the snow-capped mountains resemble ice cream. The following day, Wisner combined vanilla ice cream with root beer and called the result the ‘Black Cow Mountain.’ The root beer float was served to guests the very next day and became an instant hit, children shortened the name to ‘Black Cow,’ eventually being known as a root beer float.

ABC 4 has the recipe for a Root Beer Float Cake:

Cake Ingredients:

1 box yellow cake mix

12 oz root beer (any kind! Can or bottle)

1 tablespoon root beer extract

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

Glaze Ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

6 tablespoons root beer

1 teaspoon root beer extract

Topping Ingredients:

crushed root beer hard candies (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Grease & Flour Bundt Pan very well. In a medium bowl mix together cake mix, 12 Oz root beer, extract, oil, and eggs until very smooth. Pour batter into the prepared Bundt pan. Bake 35-45 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool in pan for 15 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely. Poke holes in the cake with a wooden skewer at 2-inch intervals. Pour root beer glaze over the cake and allowed it to soak in. To make Glaze: Combine powdered sugar, 6 tablespoons of root beer, and 1 teaspoon of root beer extract in a small bowl. Beat until smooth. Optional Toppings: Crushed root beer hard candies and serve with vanilla ice cream.

Happy National Root Beer Float Day!