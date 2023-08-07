(WWTI) – It’s Purple Heart Day, so show respect and honor the men and women who were wounded or killed while bravely representing the United States.

The original Purple Heart was designated to be a Badge of Merit and was awarded by George Washington in 1782. There was a lack of funds in the Army at the time, so the award was a way to honor enlisted and deserving people. The Badge of Merit faded from use but was revived and relaunched as the Purple Heart in 1932. It honored those wounded in combat as well as those recognized for commendable actions. In 1944 that the policy was changed slightly and the Purple Heart was given to honor those who have been wounded or died.

The first service member to receive the modern Purple Heart was General Douglas MacArthur for his service in the Pacific theater during World War II. There has been a total of 1.8 million Purple Hearts awarded over the years. This day is for remembering everyone who was ever wounded or killed representing the U.S. meaning nobody is forgotten and their memory lives on in the hearts and minds of those they fought to protect.

Information on local Veterans Services and information on your local VA can be found on Lewis County Veterans Service Agency’s website, Jefferson County’s Department of Veterans Affairs website and St. Lawrence County’s Veterans Department website.

Happy Purple Heart Day!