(WWTI) – You probably have one in your wallet right now, it’s National Dollar Day so let’s take some time to learn about the almighty dollar.

Today marks the day the U.S. monetary system was established in 1786. Based on the Spanish dollar design, paper money dollars are currently known as federal reserve notes. In fact, the one-dollar bill has not been redesigned in more than 50 years to prevent counterfeiting. The first paper dollar was printed in 1862 and had Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of the Treasury, Salmon P. Chase, printed on it. George Washington first appeared on the one-dollar bill in 1869 and continues to be depicted on them today.

The dollar is quite interesting and is decorated with various signs and symbols. You can find a tiny bird above the top right number one in the top left of the frame around the one on the face side of the dollar. The pyramid on the back of the bill is part of the Great Seal of the United States and has ‘Annuit Coeptis; Novus Ordo Seclorum’ meaning ‘Providence has Favored Our Undertakings; New Order of the Ages’ as well as 1776 in Romen numerals. The unfinished top portrays a country that is growing and expanding and opposite the pyramid, there is an eagle which represents war and peace. You can even observe a shield with 13 stripes and a constellation with 13 stars above the eagle’s head along with ‘E Pluribus Unum’ meaning ‘Out of many, one.’ Take some time today to really appreciate the design and intricacies of the US one-dollar bill.

Find out more about the US dollar and other facts about US currency on the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s website.

Happy National Dollar Day!