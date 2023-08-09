(WWTI) – If you lost sleep trying to finish a book — today might just be for you – it’s National Book Lovers Day.

Modern books are made by binding paper but before the invention of paper, books came in the form of tablets, scrolls and engravings. Every civilization had its own way to document events, around in 3500 B.C., the Mesopotamians would make markings on clay tablets using a pointed device, made from the stem of the reed plant, called the calamus. These writings on the moist clay were called ‘cuneiform’ and approximately 20,000 of these tablets have been discovered in modern-day Iraq.

Paper was invented by Ts’ai Lun in China in the 1st century A.D., by experimenting with various materials such as hemp, fishnets and the mulberry plant. Printing on woodblocks also became the go-to way of reproducing books in China. The first ‘books’ were ancient scrolls dating back to the 4th century B.C. however by today’s definition the oldest surviving compiled book is “The Diamond Sutra” which was published in China on May 11, 868. The printing press was invented in 1440 by Ex-goldsmith Johannes Gutenberg making a wealth of knowledge widely available.

“You think your pain and heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read.”

American novelist James Baldwin

Happy National Book Lovers Day!