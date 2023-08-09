(WWTI) – If you lost sleep trying to finish a book — today might just be for you – it’s National Book Lovers Day.
Modern books are made by binding paper but before the invention of paper, books came in the form of tablets, scrolls and engravings. Every civilization had its own way to document events, around in 3500 B.C., the Mesopotamians would make markings on clay tablets using a pointed device, made from the stem of the reed plant, called the calamus. These writings on the moist clay were called ‘cuneiform’ and approximately 20,000 of these tablets have been discovered in modern-day Iraq.
Paper was invented by Ts’ai Lun in China in the 1st century A.D., by experimenting with various materials such as hemp, fishnets and the mulberry plant. Printing on woodblocks also became the go-to way of reproducing books in China. The first ‘books’ were ancient scrolls dating back to the 4th century B.C. however by today’s definition the oldest surviving compiled book is “The Diamond Sutra” which was published in China on May 11, 868. The printing press was invented in 1440 by Ex-goldsmith Johannes Gutenberg making a wealth of knowledge widely available.
“You think your pain and heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read.”American novelist James Baldwin
Visit your local Library:
Jefferson County:
|Adams Free Library
2 North Main Street
Adams, NY 13605
Phone: 315-232-2265
|Adams Center Free Library
18267 State Route 177
Adams Center, NY 13606
Phone: 315-583-5501
|Alexandria Bay – Macsherry Library
112 Walton Street
Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Phone: 315-482-2241
|Antwerp – Crosby Public Library
59 Main Street
Antwerp, NY 13608
Phone: 315-659-8564
|Belleville – Philomathean Free Library
8086 County Route 75
Belleville, NY 13611
Phone: 315-846-5103
|Black River – Sally Ploof Hunter Library
101 Public Works Drive
Black River, NY 13612
Phone: 315-773-5163
|Brownville Glen Park Library
216 Brown Boulevard
Brownville, NY 13615
Phone: 315-788-7889
|Cape Vincent Community Library
157 North Real Street
Cape Vincent, NY 13618
Phone: 315-654-2132
|Carthage Free Library
412 Budd Street
Carthage, NY 13619
Phone: 315-493-2620
|Chaumont – Lyme Free Library
12165 Main Street
Chaumont, NY 13622
Phone: 315-649-5454
|Clayton – Hawn Memorial Library
220 John Street
Clayton, NY 13624
Phone: 315-686-3762
|Depauville Free Library
32333 County Route 179
Depauville, NY 13632
Phone: 315-686-3299
|Dexter Free Library
120 East Kirby Street
Dexter, NY 13634
Phone: 315-639-6785
|East Hounsfield Free Library
19438 State Route 3
East Hounsfield, NY 13601
Phone: 315-788-0637
|Ellisburg Free Library
12117 State Route 193
Ellisburg, NY 13636
Phone: 315-846-5087
|Evans Mills Public Library
8706 Noble Street
Evans Mills, NY 13637
Phone: 315-629-4483
|Henderson Free Library
8939 State Route 178
Henderson, NY 13650
Phone: 315-938-7169
|Orleans Public Library
36263 State Route 180
Lafargeville, NY 13656
Phone: 315-658-2271
|Mannsville Free Library
108 Lilac Park Drive
Mannsville, NY 13661
Phone: 315-465-4049
|Philadelphia – Bodman Memorial Library
8 Aldrich Street
Philadelphia, NY 13673
Phone: 315-642-3323
|Rodman Public Library
12509 School Street
Rodman, NY 13682
Phone: 315-232-4167
|Sackets Harbor – Hay Memorial Library
105 South Broad St.
Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
Phone: 315-646-2228
|Theresa Free Library
301 Main Street
Theresa, NY 13691
Phone: 315-628-5972
|Thousand Island Park Library
42822 St. Lawrence Avenue
Thousand Island Park, NY 13692
Phone: 315-215-4133
|Watertown – Flower Memorial Library
229 Washington Street
Watertown, NY 13601
Phone: 315-785-7705
St. Lawrence County:
|Badenhausen Reading Room
4 Main St.
Brasher Falls, NY 13613
Phone: 315-389-5033
|Canton Free Library
8 Park Street
Canton, NY 13617
Phone: 315-386-3712
|Hepburn Library of Colton
84 Main Street
Colton, NY 13625
Phone: 315-262-2310
|Cranberry Lake – Clifton Community Library
7171 State Highway 3
Cranberry Lake, NY 12927
Phone: 315-848-3256
|Hepburn Library of Edwards
205 Main Street
Edwards, NY 13635
Phone: 315-562-3521
|Reading Room Association of Gouverneur
60 Church Street
Gouverneur, NY 13642
Phone: 315-287-0191
|Hammond Free Library
21 South Main Street
Hammond, NY 13645
Phone: 315-324-5139
|Hepburn Library of Hermon
105 Main Street
Hermon, NY 13652
Phone: 315-347-2285
|Heuvelton Free Library
57 State Street
Heuvelton, NY 13654
Phone: 315-344-6550
|Hopkinton Reading Center
7 Church Street
Hopkinton, NY 12965
Phone: 315-328-4113
|Hepburn Library of Lisbon
6899 County Route 10
Lisbon, NY 13658
Phone: 315-393-0111
|Hepburn Library of Madrid
11 Church Street
Madrid, NY 13660
Phone: 315-322-5673
|Massena Public Library
41 Glenn Street
Massena, NY 13662
Phone: 315-769-9914
|Morley Library
7230 County Route 27
Morley, NY 13617
Phone: 315-379-0066
|Morristown Public Library
200 Main Street
Morristown, NY 13664
Phone: 315-375-8833
|Hepburn Library of Norfolk
1 Hepburn Street
Norfolk, NY 13667
Phone: 315-384-3052
|Norwood Public Library
1 Morton Street
Norwood, NY 13668
Phone: 315-353-6692
|Ogdensburg Public Library
312 Washington Street
Ogdensburg, NY 13669
Phone: 315-393-4325
|Potsdam Public Library
2 Park Street
Potsdam, NY 13676
Phone: 315-265-7230
|Rensselaer Falls Library
212 Rensselaer Street
Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680
Phone: 315-344-4155
|Richville Free Library
87 Main Street
Richville, NY 13681
Phone: 315-287-1481
|Russell Public Library
24 Pestle Street
Russell, NY 13684
Phone: 315-347-2115
|Hepburn Library of Waddington
30 Main Street
Waddington, NY 13694
Phone: 315-388-4454
Lewis County:
|Beaver Falls Library
9607 Lewis Street
Beaver Falls, NY 13305
Phone: 315-346-6216
|Brantingham-Greig Reading Center
5186 Greig Road
Brantingham, NY 13345
Phone: 315-348-8272
|Constableville Library
3158 Main St.
Constableville, NY 13325
Phone: 315-397-2801
|Croghan Free Library
9794 State Route 812
Croghan, NY 13327
Phone: 315-346-6521
|Harrisville Free Library
8209 Main Street
Harrisville, NY 13648
Phone: 315-543-2577
|Lowville Free Library
5387 Dayan Street
Lowville, NY 13367
Phone: 315-376-2131
|Lyons Falls Library
3918 High Street
Lyons Falls, NY 13368
Phone: 315-348-6180
|Martinsburg-William H. Bush Library
5605 Whitaker Road
Martinsburg, NY 13404
Phone: 315-376-7490
|Osceola Public Library
2117 North Osceola Road
Osceola, NY 13316
Phone: 315-599-7122
|Port Leyden Community Library
3145 Canal Street
Port Leyden, NY 13433
Phone: 315-348-6077
|Turin-B. Elizabeth Strong Library
6312 East Main Street
Turin, NY 13473
Phone: 315-348-6433
|West Leyden – Town of Lewis Library
1039 State Route 26
West Leyden, NY 13489
Phone: 315-942-6813
Happy National Book Lovers Day!