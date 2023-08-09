(WWTI) – If you lost sleep trying to finish a book — today might just be for you – it’s National Book Lovers Day.

Modern books are made by binding paper but before the invention of paper, books came in the form of tablets, scrolls and engravings. Every civilization had its own way to document events, around in 3500 B.C., the Mesopotamians would make markings on clay tablets using a pointed device, made from the stem of the reed plant, called the calamus. These writings on the moist clay were called ‘cuneiform’ and approximately 20,000 of these tablets have been discovered in modern-day Iraq.

Paper was invented by Ts’ai Lun in China in the 1st century A.D., by experimenting with various materials such as hemp, fishnets and the mulberry plant. Printing on woodblocks also became the go-to way of reproducing books in China. The first ‘books’ were ancient scrolls dating back to the 4th century B.C. however by today’s definition the oldest surviving compiled book is “The Diamond Sutra” which was published in China on May 11, 868. The printing press was invented in 1440 by Ex-goldsmith Johannes Gutenberg making a wealth of knowledge widely available.

“You think your pain and heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read.” American novelist James Baldwin

Visit your local Library:

Jefferson County:

Adams Free Library

2 North Main Street

Adams, NY 13605

Phone: 315-232-2265 Adams Center Free Library

18267 State Route 177

Adams Center, NY 13606

Phone: 315-583-5501 Alexandria Bay – Macsherry Library

112 Walton Street

Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Phone: 315-482-2241 Antwerp – Crosby Public Library

59 Main Street

Antwerp, NY 13608

Phone: 315-659-8564 Belleville – Philomathean Free Library

8086 County Route 75

Belleville, NY 13611

Phone: 315-846-5103 Black River – Sally Ploof Hunter Library

101 Public Works Drive

Black River, NY 13612

Phone: 315-773-5163 Brownville Glen Park Library

216 Brown Boulevard

Brownville, NY 13615

Phone: 315-788-7889 Cape Vincent Community Library

157 North Real Street

Cape Vincent, NY 13618

Phone: 315-654-2132 Carthage Free Library

412 Budd Street

Carthage, NY 13619

Phone: 315-493-2620 Chaumont – Lyme Free Library

12165 Main Street

Chaumont, NY 13622

Phone: 315-649-5454 Clayton – Hawn Memorial Library

220 John Street

Clayton, NY 13624

Phone: 315-686-3762 Depauville Free Library

32333 County Route 179

Depauville, NY 13632

Phone: 315-686-3299 Dexter Free Library

120 East Kirby Street

Dexter, NY 13634

Phone: 315-639-6785 East Hounsfield Free Library

19438 State Route 3

East Hounsfield, NY 13601

Phone: 315-788-0637 Ellisburg Free Library

12117 State Route 193

Ellisburg, NY 13636

Phone: 315-846-5087 Evans Mills Public Library

8706 Noble Street

Evans Mills, NY 13637

Phone: 315-629-4483 Henderson Free Library

8939 State Route 178

Henderson, NY 13650

Phone: 315-938-7169 Orleans Public Library

36263 State Route 180

Lafargeville, NY 13656

Phone: 315-658-2271 Mannsville Free Library

108 Lilac Park Drive

Mannsville, NY 13661

Phone: 315-465-4049 Philadelphia – Bodman Memorial Library

8 Aldrich Street

Philadelphia, NY 13673

Phone: 315-642-3323 Rodman Public Library

12509 School Street

Rodman, NY 13682

Phone: 315-232-4167 Sackets Harbor – Hay Memorial Library

105 South Broad St.

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

Phone: 315-646-2228 Theresa Free Library

301 Main Street

Theresa, NY 13691

Phone: 315-628-5972 Thousand Island Park Library

42822 St. Lawrence Avenue

Thousand Island Park, NY 13692

Phone: 315-215-4133 Watertown – Flower Memorial Library

229 Washington Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Phone: 315-785-7705

St. Lawrence County:

Badenhausen Reading Room

4 Main St.

Brasher Falls, NY 13613

Phone: 315-389-5033 Canton Free Library

8 Park Street

Canton, NY 13617

Phone: 315-386-3712 Hepburn Library of Colton

84 Main Street

Colton, NY 13625

Phone: 315-262-2310 Cranberry Lake – Clifton Community Library

7171 State Highway 3

Cranberry Lake, NY 12927

Phone: 315-848-3256 Hepburn Library of Edwards

205 Main Street

Edwards, NY 13635

Phone: 315-562-3521 Reading Room Association of Gouverneur

60 Church Street

Gouverneur, NY 13642

Phone: 315-287-0191 Hammond Free Library

21 South Main Street

Hammond, NY 13645

Phone: 315-324-5139 Hepburn Library of Hermon

105 Main Street

Hermon, NY 13652

Phone: 315-347-2285 Heuvelton Free Library

57 State Street

Heuvelton, NY 13654

Phone: 315-344-6550 Hopkinton Reading Center

7 Church Street

Hopkinton, NY 12965

Phone: 315-328-4113 Hepburn Library of Lisbon

6899 County Route 10

Lisbon, NY 13658

Phone: 315-393-0111 Hepburn Library of Madrid

11 Church Street

Madrid, NY 13660

Phone: 315-322-5673 Massena Public Library

41 Glenn Street

Massena, NY 13662

Phone: 315-769-9914 Morley Library

7230 County Route 27

Morley, NY 13617

Phone: 315-379-0066 Morristown Public Library

200 Main Street

Morristown, NY 13664

Phone: 315-375-8833 Hepburn Library of Norfolk

1 Hepburn Street

Norfolk, NY 13667

Phone: 315-384-3052 Norwood Public Library

1 Morton Street

Norwood, NY 13668

Phone: 315-353-6692 Ogdensburg Public Library

312 Washington Street

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Phone: 315-393-4325 Potsdam Public Library

2 Park Street

Potsdam, NY 13676

Phone: 315-265-7230 Rensselaer Falls Library

212 Rensselaer Street

Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680

Phone: 315-344-4155 Richville Free Library

87 Main Street

Richville, NY 13681

Phone: 315-287-1481 Russell Public Library

24 Pestle Street

Russell, NY 13684

Phone: 315-347-2115 Hepburn Library of Waddington

30 Main Street

Waddington, NY 13694

Phone: 315-388-4454

Lewis County:

Beaver Falls Library

9607 Lewis Street

Beaver Falls, NY 13305

Phone: 315-346-6216 Brantingham-Greig Reading Center

5186 Greig Road

Brantingham, NY 13345

Phone: 315-348-8272 Constableville Library

3158 Main St.

Constableville, NY 13325

Phone: 315-397-2801 Croghan Free Library

9794 State Route 812

Croghan, NY 13327

Phone: 315-346-6521 Harrisville Free Library

8209 Main Street

Harrisville, NY 13648

Phone: 315-543-2577 Lowville Free Library

5387 Dayan Street

Lowville, NY 13367

Phone: 315-376-2131 Lyons Falls Library

3918 High Street

Lyons Falls, NY 13368

Phone: 315-348-6180 Martinsburg-William H. Bush Library

5605 Whitaker Road

Martinsburg, NY 13404

Phone: 315-376-7490 Osceola Public Library

2117 North Osceola Road

Osceola, NY 13316

Phone: 315-599-7122 Port Leyden Community Library

3145 Canal Street

Port Leyden, NY 13433

Phone: 315-348-6077 Turin-B. Elizabeth Strong Library

6312 East Main Street

Turin, NY 13473

Phone: 315-348-6433 West Leyden – Town of Lewis Library

1039 State Route 26

West Leyden, NY 13489

Phone: 315-942-6813

Happy National Book Lovers Day!