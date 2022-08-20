ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31.

In an effort to honor the lives of those who have died as a result of an overdose and to help community members learn how to save the life of someone suffering from an overdose, The Seaway Valley Prevention Council and Valley Recovery Center are providing Narcan training on Wednesday, August 31 at four locations throughout St. Lawrence County.

Training will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Ogdensburg: In front of the movie theater, on the corner of State Street and Ford Street

Massena: 56 Main Street, near Town Hall

Potsdam: Ives Park Gazebo

Canton: Village Park on Park Street

Deterra pouches will be available at each location. According to the Deterra website, the bags deactivate various drugs, rendering them unavailable for misuse and allowing for safe disposal without harming the environment. Once medications are placed in the pouches, they are filled halfway with water, sealed, shaken and disposed of.