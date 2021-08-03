August rabies vaccination clinics scheduled across Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Attention North Country pet owners! Several rabies vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the month of August.

New York State Health Law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets over three months, and no later than four months after birth to be vaccinated for rabies. This applies to all pets regardless of if it is strictly an indoor animal. Additionally, a second vaccination is then required within one year of the first, and the subsequent shots are good for three years after the initial one-year shot.

This law also stated that if an unvaccinated animal bites, the owner are required to pay for confinement in an approved kennel for ten days. If an unvaccinated or lapsed vaccinated pet has contact with a potential rabid animal, the pet is required to be euthanized or placed in a six-month quarantine at the owner’s expense.

To combat these risks, Jefferson County Public Health Service is continuing its summer rabies vaccination clinic series. All clinics will be held from 6 p.m. on the following dates by appointment only:

August 10: Adams Village Barn

August 12: Clayton Town Barn

August 17: Cape Vincent Town Barn

August 19: Deferiet DPW

August 24: Philadelphia Town Barn

August 26: City of Watertown DPW

For the clinics, dogs are required to be leased and cat must be contained in a carrier. Additionally, those owner’s who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a face covering, and asked to not attend the clinic if they or their pet is sick.

If available, owners are also requested to bring a copy of their pet’s last certification to the clinic. If not available, owners are asked to bring information stating their name, 911 address, town of residence, phone, each pet name, weight, sex, breed, age and color.

A separate appointment is required for each pet. Public Health also suggests a $10 donation per animal to assist in defraying free clinic expenses. Appointments can be made by visiting the Jefferson County Public Health website or calling 315-786-3730.