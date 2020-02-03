AUSA to hold interactive presentation on the life of a soldier

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Fort Drum Chapter of the AUSA, in partnership with Fort Drum Army Family Team Building and Italian American Civic Association, annually presents an informative, fun filled half day seminar called “This is a Soldier 101.” The interactive presentation will help attendees to be more informed about the life of soldiers and their family members.

This year’s seminar will include a discussion of the differences between Services, the Army Mission, some history on the Military Family Programs, a comparison between civilian life vs. military life, and more.

Also included will be an orientation on the military chain of command through the explanation of rank, discussion of the various branches of the Army and the Army’s organizational structure up to the division level.

A review of some of the customs and courtesies that are basic to the day-to-day functioning of the military and to the social aspects of the military lifestyle will be covered during the seminar.

A panel will attend, consisting of a senior NCO, a retiree, both an enlisted and a junior officer spouse, a family readiness group coordinator and someone from school age services all of whom will respond to participants’ questions.

The seminar is recommended to any person or business that provides goods and services to the military. There will be two seminars available to the public. The seminars will be held at the Italian-American Civic Assoc., located at 192 Belew Ave, Watertown, NY. The first seminar starts at 8:00AM and the second seminar starts at 1:30PM, with a certification of completion provided to each attendee.

There are fifty seats available for each session. To reserve a seat, contact Mike Plummer at plummike@aol.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.