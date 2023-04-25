LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office investigated several ATV accidents in the region over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed accidents that all occurred on Saturday, April 22.

An ATV accident resulted in injuries to two people in Turin.

The Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Destiny Leroy, of Mohawk, was driving a 2022 Polaris ATV when the vehicle exited the trail and struck a tree, ejecting both Leroy and an adult passenger.

Officials confirmed that Leroy was taken to Lewis County General Hospital with arm and shoulder pain. The passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica to be treated for chest and back pain.

Leroy was cited for unreasonable speed due to trail conditions, according to authorities.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Turin Fire Department, Constableville Ambulance and Sullivan’s Towing.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an additional ATV accident occurred near Carpenter Road in Turin, resulting in injury.

Vaugh D. Deraway, age 60 of Westernville, was operating his 2023 CANAM four-wheeler in an open field across from Timberview Resort, when he failed to negotiate a mud pit, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that Vaughn stuck his leg out in an attempt to not overturn and subsequently ran over his own foot.

Vaughn was treated and transported by Turin Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Turin Fire Department and Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Constableville Fire Department.