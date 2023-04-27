LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — ATVs by the thousands.

Lewis County recently held its annual Snirt Run on April 22 which drew crowds of ATV and UTV drivers and riders from across New York State.

In 2023, the run attracted over 5,000 riders to the Tug Hill region to ride four-wheelers and side-by-sides from one end of the county to the other.

However, it wasn’t all fun. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a woman from Rome, New York was killed following an ATV crash during the run.

There have also been 11 ATV or UTV-related injuries from this year’s event.

“As you increase the population on the hill with the number of ATVs and UTVs, people coming up for recreation on the hill, you’re going to see the increase in the crashes,” Lewis County Search and Rescue Chief of Operations Josh Levesque explained.

Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli said that most of the crashes from the Snirt Run were related to speed. But he added that the County sees riders crash throughout the season, either due to speed or substance use.

“You combine alcohol and stupidity, people are going to get hurt,” Carpinelli stated. “That’s it. I mean people have just got to take it easy.”

Weather can also lead to more incidents.

“Obviously wet, colder weather typically reduces the number of riders we see and slows them down a little bit,” Levesque added. “But when you do have nice weather and have events that happen, you see more people, you see higher speeds, you typically see a higher accident rate.”

As summer recreation is just getting started, locals and visitors alike are urged to be respectful of Lewis County as accidents like this put a strain on the EMS system.

“If we’re out on the trail, in our ambulances or in our rescue vehicles, somebody needs us,” Levesque expressed. “Work with us, do your best to get out of the way. Help us get to somebody who needs us.”

So remember, drive safe and smart this riding season.