Authorities to increase enforcement after reports of trespassing on St. Lawrence County Multi- Use trail

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local officials issued a notice on Friday, reporting trespassing instances on the newly reestablished multi-use trail.

St. Lawrence County Assistant County Administrator Dylan M. Soper confirmed that the county has received reports of individuals trespassing while using the Multi-Use Trail.

According to Soper, ATV/OHV operators have been ignoring signs where the trail intersects with the Pleasant Lake Road, just west of the trooper shed and continuing towards the Dean Road. Once on this section, operators are trespassing on a number of trails, further advising operators that trails outside of the designated in the area are on private land.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the S.t Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will step up enforcement on the Multi-Use Trail System immediately.

“I cannot stress enough to ALL users of the St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail that we must stay on the designated trails. We appreciate every landowner that allows us the use of private property and must show them the utmost respect. Decades of efforts have been put into providing an ample riding opportunity for us to enjoy this outdoor recreation. I encourage everyone to be great trail stewards and if we see, or hear of riders misusing the trail system, remind them of the rules and that the Trail can be taken away with anything less”, said Legislative Trails Chair Tony Arquiett.

St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair Bill Sheridan added, “While we are excited about the reestablishment of the Trail System, the Trail System only works with the partnership of the surrounding landowners. If landowners are not respected, access to the Trails could be lost.”

St. Lawrence County confirmed that any person who enters property outside of the trail system shall be subject to trespassing and be fined $125 for the first offense and banned from the Trail System for the remainder of the season. A second offense could lead to additional fines and a permanent ban from the trail.